BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Caleb Smith, executive director of the ZeroZero Foundation, joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to discuss how the Birmingham based organization is creating opportunities for kids in the sports world.

The ZeroZero Foundation is hosting a Rally Camp to help introduce kids from different backgrounds to different sports in a fun and safe environment.

You can sign up your child for the camp by clicking here.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.