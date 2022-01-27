MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — After forgoing a bid for governor, State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced a bid for another statewide office: Alabama Secretary of State.

In an announcement on Thursday, Zeigler said he qualified at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover. He was first elected State Auditor in 2014, serving two terms. He also served on the Alabama Public Service Commission in the 1970s.

“The job of Secretary of State will be vital over the next eight years,” Zeigler said. “Alabama needs a proven fighter against government overreach to defend our election process as Secretary of State.”

Zeigler cited election integrity as the “most important single issue” facing America, saying he believed the nation faced “attempts to allow non-citizens to vote” and “assaults against our requirement for voter ID.” Zeigler also cited same-day voter registration, voting by mail, and drop-off ballot boxes as items he would fight against.

“As your State Auditor, I led the fight against waste, mismanagement and corruption,” Zeigler stated. “As your Secretary of State, I will apply that same tenacity to fight the manipulation of our elections.”

The incumbent Secretary of State, John Merrill, is term-limited and cannot run for re-election. The Republican primary will be held on May 24.