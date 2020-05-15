Young man missing, car was found burning in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is leading a missing person investigation for 25-year-old Ryan Clanton.

Clanton was last seen Thursday, May 14, with two unidentified black males in the Ensley/Fairfield area around 8 p.m. He was reported missing by his mom, Yolanda Clanton, early Friday morning. Police also say his vehicle was found burned in Fairfield.

Here is a photo of the vehicle sent by Clanton’s mother.

She also created a Facebook post with his photo asking if anyone had any information on her sons’ whereabouts. Some of his friends, family members, and former classmates have been reposting his photo on social media as well.

“We are still searching for my son and we are being optimistic that he will be found,” said Clanton.

Birmingham police say he was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a black t-shirt, black and white Nike slide sandals, and a black/white head band.

Clanton asks that if you have any information on who he may have been with or who is involved, call her at 205-266-2730 or contact Birmingham Police Department at 205-335-4534.

