‘You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back,’ Ohio sheriff warns

HAMILTON, Ohio (NEXSTAR) — The sheriff in Butler County, Ohio, issued a warning for anyone who might open fire on his officers, saying, “You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back.”

Sheriff Richard Jones, who serves an area north of Cincinnati, issued the online statement over what he calls, “lawlessness in the country over the last few months directed towards police.”

Jones wrote he won’t tolerate behavior similiar to what he’s seen in New York, Portland and Chicago.

“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” he said.

Jones’ post on the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has more than 2,500 shares and includes numerous comments supporting the message.

“If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free,” Jones wrote.

Jones is no stranger to making headlines. In 2017, he said he had no plans to let his deputies carry the overdose-reversing drug Narcan. More recently, he said his office wouldn’t enforce coronavirus mask mandates.

