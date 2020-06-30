You no longer need spare change to park in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The days of carrying around change for parking have expired. The city of Birmingham has partnered with ParkMobile to offer those who are parking the ability to pay electronically.

You can now use the ParkMobile app to feed the meter next time you find a spot Downtown.

Parking meter in Downtown Birmingham with instructions to pay using ParkMobile.

“Most cities have seen that people would like to pay at parking meters but they just don’t always have coins,” Director of Birmingham Department of Transportation James Fowler said. “So in cities where park mobile and other systems like it have rolled out, those cities have seen a significant increase in the amount of people who are paying.”

Fowler confirmed that with that increase, they should see some increase in revenue for the city.

CBS 42 spoke with a few people who regularly park Downtown, and they’re all for the transition to MobilePark.

“We don’t have to worry about them taking or stealing, or breaking the things for coins or whatever and you put your information in and nobody else is supposed to have it,” Georgia Martin said.

“I think it’s a good call for people who don’t carry change in their cars or whatnot,” Willie White said.

For those who use the, “but the meter was broken,” excuse, you likely won’t get much sympathy from officials.

Birmingham Parking Authority vehicle checks meters near Linn Park.

“Parkers are now going to be at a space with this new system so there is an expectation the parker will pay using ParkMobile even if the coin-operated meter is broken,” Fowler said.

A car ticketed in Downtown Birmingham.

The official unveiling of the new payment system is on Wednesday. However, the payment option is available now at most meters.

