‘You can file for unemployment’: All JCCEO Head Start staff terminated, told they can reapply for their jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County organization has terminated its Head Start staff, saying that those impacted can reapply for their jobs.

In a letter dated Nov. 23, Brenda Singellos, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity, notified all Head Start staff by letter that they would receive a termination letter from JCCEO effective Monday, the day before the letter was sent.

The letter said that “all Head Start staff will have the opportunity to apply for all open positions.” Singgellos did not address, however, how many open positions and when they would be available.

JCCEO, Singgellos said, is relinquishing responsibility for its Head Start program, resulting in the layoffs.

The program will be temporarily operated by the Community Development Institute’s Office of Head Start (CDI HS) while federal officials find a suitable replacement to run it.

“You can file for unemployment until you are hired by CDI or if you do not wish to apply with the new company,” the letter advised Head Start employees.

You can read the letter in full below.