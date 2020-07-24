YMCA of Greater Birmingham to provide remote learning for kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YMCA of Greater Birmingham announced a support plan for families that will offer several program options for children to facilitate full-day, partial-day, and emergency online schooling.

As many school systems begin the school year with remote learning and combinations of traditional and virtual classes, the YMCA wanted to provide full-coverage support for families. In addition to the options stated above, this program will also provide fun activities to keep children engaged and connected when virtual learning is over for the day.

YMCA’s Executive Director of Youth Development Rhonda Elmore says they have been planning for the new school year since last spring.

“We want to assure parents of our commitment to keeping our doors open should their child’s school switch from traditional, in-person learning to remote learning, regardless of when those decisions are made,” Elmore said.

The YMCA will offer a safe place for children to receive their remote learning in the event of schools moving to a hybrid or closing for any period of time allowing families to continue to work.

“Our full plan will be released the first week of August along with pre-registration options for families to secure a spot in advance for when needed,” Elmore said. “We encourage everyone to visit the YMCA website for full information.”

Programs will take place in YMCA facilities and its partner sites.

The organization’s hope is to have a whole-child focus while offering academic support and a choice of enrichment, fitness, and leadership activities.

“Our plan will incorporate small groups, social distancing, and additional health and safety protocols to protect the well-being of children and staff.”

LATEST POSTS