BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You may have heard some roaring through Birmingham on Thursday that wasn’t thunder. The loud engines were arriving for the 51st World of Wheels – an annual Magic City favorite.

WOW is running through Sunday, where you’ll get a chance to see and take pictures in front of a variety of wheels from different eras.

Some, like one 1981 Delorean at the BJCC this weekend, is above eras.

Peel has spent the past two years restoring and modernizing this car, made famous by the Back to the Future Film.

“This is a 1981 Delorian – it’s over 40 years old,” David Peel, Owner of Memphis Time Machines said. “It was created by a friend of mine – I bought it from him after haranguing him after a while. I’ve spent the last two years bringing it up with modern LEDs and all the other stuff, smoke machines. It’s something we do for all ages.”

Many car owners at World of Wheels are requesting donations for photos with their vehicle. Donations from photos with Peel’s Delorean go toward the Michael J. Fox foundation.

World of Wheels will be running through Sunday. You can find the full event schedule here.