BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Many Ukrainian athletes are bravely fighting for their country as the war with Russia continues.

It’s still unclear if these athletes will be able to represent their country in the World Games and that’s something World Games organizers said they want to help with.

Beginning April 1, one dollar from all ticket sales and one dollar from all merchandise sales will be donated to Ukrainian athletes. CEO Nick Sellers said giving back is simply the right thing to do.

“This is a time for great unity in our country and in our world around freedom. Nothing brings the world together more than sports and music and this is really an opportunity to showcase that we are supporting Ukraine and supporting freedom around the world,” said Sellers.

All proceeds collected will be donated to the Ukrainian Athletes Fund to help these athletes get to the games and help them rebuild their country. They will be presented a check at the opening ceremony on July 7.