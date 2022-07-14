BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many are grabbing some World Games merch to remember the historic sports event in Birmingham before it ends on Sunday.



A merch tent is located on City Walk Plaza and is open from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, with extended hours on the weekends. Everything from keychains to puff vests are available, and every competing sport has its own t-shirt.

Event services Vice President Rick Edwards said there are some special keepsakes that offer a taste of Birmingham.

“The Vulcan is absolutely a big hit here and it’s our mascots and it’s also a symbol and staple of our city. So I think that’s why it is a big hit. I definitely encourage everyone to get a little Vulcan, you get a little bit of our hometown as well with that purchase,” Edwards said.

The top sellers are the Vulcan mascot and the World Games t-shirt that has the different sports listed on the back.

Alongside the City Walk tent location, official merch can be bought at one of the mobile units at Boutwell Auditorium, the Hoover Met and other locations.

If you can’t make it out to the merch tent or one of the mobile merch trucks, an online store is available and will be open a few days after the closing ceremony for online purchases.