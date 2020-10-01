Workshops Inc. works to stay afloat amid the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This year marks Workshops, Inc.’s 120th year of service and like so many non-profit organizations, they are working to stay afloat during the ongoing pandemic to keep making a difference for years to come.

For many, finding a job can be a struggle, but for people with disabilities, it often presents its own unique challenges.

“Society is fast-paced and you have to move at their pace,” Monica Collins an employee at Workshops Inc. said.

Workshops, Inc. steps in working to help those with disabilities providing a worksite for them, while supporting and preparing them to integrate back into society.

Workshop, Inc. provides services to local businesses and some goods are even shipped globally. Collins has worked in the facility for two years and says to her and so many that work at the facility this has been a lifeline to them.

“It’s given me confidence that I’m able to get back out there and do the work. We work together we work in groups and we help each other,” Collins said.

Executive Director Susan Crow says companies reaching out to their organization for work to be performed has declined amid the pandemic, in addition to referrals for service.

“Number of people we have served has remained flat and if anything decreased a little bit,” Crow said.

Crow is hopeful businesses consider the great work she knows her employees bring to the table each and every day.

“We have great employees looking for jobs, so employers out there that’s one way the community can really help us is to come to Workshops when you need new employees. You know you get the benefit of someone we have vetted and trained and someone that really needs a break also,” Crow said.

Workshops Inc. has canceled many of their fundraising events this year, due to COVID-19, so they are in need of financial donations. To help them click on our United Way Donate Banner.

