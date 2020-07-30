Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator

Kerida O’Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos provided by the Dane County (Wisc.) Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors charged both women Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with battery in connection with an attack on Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Carpenter, during a protest against police racism outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on June 23. (Dane County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two Madison women accused of beating a Wisconsin state senator during a protest over police racism with battery.

Online court records show charges were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly and 26-year-old Samantha Hamer. Each is charged with one felony count of being a party to substantial battery. Investigators believe the women attacked Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest outside the state Capitol on June 23. Both appeared in Dane County court Wednesday and were released on signature bonds.

Defense attorneys asked for the charges to be dismissed because of insufficient evidence, but a court commissioner denied the request.

