Woman shot on Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman being found shot on Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday, officers in the Birmingham Police Department’s North Precinct were dispatched to the 1200 block of Rev. Abraham Jr. Boulevard on report of a person shot. They arrived on scene and found a woman lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the BPD directly (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama (205) 254-7777.