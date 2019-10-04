Woman sentenced to prison in crash death of son

by: Associated Press

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a wreck that killed her son.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise imposed the sentence on 43-year-old Christina Marie Beck of Decatur during a hearing Friday.

The Athens-News Courier reports that prosecutor Brian C.T. Jones says Beck won’t be eligible for parole.

Beck was convicted of reckless manslaughter in August in a crash that killed her 5-year-old son Eli in 2016.

Evidence showed the woman was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the wreck. She was driving a rental car when she crossed a bridge in the rain and slid into the path of an oncoming utility van.

Beck was seriously injured in the wreck but recovered.

