BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, people lined the streets at the Shell station on Third Avenue West in Birmingham for a free gas giveaway. Many are feeling the pinch at the pump and for one woman, the event couldn’t have come at a better time.

Monday’s free gas giveaway left one woman in tears. Like many of us, she’s been adjusting to the higher gas prices. She was on fumes, literally when she got in line. But, as she said Monday, “He always brings a blessing” and that’s exactly what happened.

A warm embrace and a sigh of relief.

“He always brings us a blessing,” said a woman in line for Monday’s gas giveaway. She is just one of many who participated in the event.

“I really needed that $25 in gas. I really needed it. And I don’t think there’s anybody in this line that don’t really need it,” she said.

The event is put on by the Respect Organization. It couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I could not take my son to the doctor because I did not have enough gas,” she said.

She waited in line at for 30 minutes but ran out of gas before she got to the pumps. Organizers realized what happened and jumped into action using a gas can to get enough gas in her car to get her to the front of the line.

“Blessings from heaven. Do you know there are angels?”

The first 100 people in line got $25 worth of gas free of charge. Program manager Sharon Hillborn said it’s moments like this that motivate them to keep giving back.

“We just want you to have faith that your needs are going to be met according to god’s riches and glory,” Willborn said.

“Whatever this agency is, I thank them. I thank them with all my heart,” she said.