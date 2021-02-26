Woman reportedly shot at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case where a woman was shot at a gas station Friday and showed up at one of the department’s precincts to report it.

According to the BPD, a woman showed up to the department’s North Precinct at about 3 p.m. The woman claimed she had been shot at the Marathon Gas Station on 34th Avenue North. The shooting was reportedly over a domestic matter.

As of Friday afternoon, the extent of the woman’s injuries was not known. No arrest has been made.

