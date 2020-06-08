Woman holding 1-year-old shot in the face; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee woman was charged with murder after another woman was shot in the face while holding her 1-year-old son, police said.

Annesha Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting, which happened Saturday in northeast Memphis.

A man involved in the incident told police that it started when Jackson, the mother of one of his children, arrived at his home angry at him for not answering the door when she stopped by earlier that day. When he opened the door the second time she came to his home, Jackson reportedly grabbed his hair and they began to fight outside, authorities said.

At some point, she took out a gun and threatened to shoot him, the man said, and he retreated back to his home. Then a shot was fired, striking a woman standing nearby named Tiffany Wilson in the face.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died several hours later.

According to investigators, Wilson was holding the man’s 1-year-old child when she was shot.

