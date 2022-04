HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead Saturday morning.

According to Homewood Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Aspen Circle around 7:25 a.m. to the call of a person down. Upon arrival they found a deceased woman in the parking lot.

The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.