What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry ended with a science experiment.

Condry shared a post to her Facebook, claiming the McDonald’s burger she bought nearly five years ago hasn’t changed at all. She claimed she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot about the burger. She said found the burger five days after she purchased it in her backseat and decided to keep it.

“I decided to keep it because in the 5 days it had not molded, smelled, or looked bad so I wanted to see what a few years would do,” Condry said.

The burger sat in her closet since 2017 inside of the McDonald’s bag.

On Feb. 2, Condry claimed to have found the burger and removed it from the bag. She said she was amazed to see the burger allegedly contained no foul odor or mold.

“I found my McDonald’s cheeseburger…it looks exactly the same, just hard as a rock!” Condry wrote.