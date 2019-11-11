Woman assaulted, robbed by man she met online

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was assaulted and robbed after meeting a man she met online. The call came in at 5:51 a.m. Sunday to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said that she met the man in the parking lot of a closed fast-food restaurant in the 1600 block of Center Point Road. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said that the man convinced her to drive to a park where he assaulted her and took her car.

The victim then contacted the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies located the victim’s car in a parking lot nearby and it is being processed as evidence

Detectives are looking at video and digital evidence that could help identify the offender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS