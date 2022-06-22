BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a woman in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Jessica Threatt shot and killed Frankie McDonald, 24, at a pool party on June 12 at the High Point apartment complex on Beacon Parkway East.

In addition to McDonald, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old were also shot during the incident. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said one officer did fire their gun at Threatt, who reportedly had a rifle, after responding to the apartment complex. Threatt was not hit by the shot and ran to a nearby apartment where she was later taken into custody.

Threatt is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $1.6 million bond.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.