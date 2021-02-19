Woman arrested for killing man on 3rd Avenue West after argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing a man Wednesday morning on 3rd Avenue West.

According to BPD, 42-year-old Quarmica Lashun Colley wounded 40-year-old Ogle Terrance Avery after an argument between the two just after 8:15 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Avery was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. Authorities say Avery met Colley at the scene before the argument ensued.

Colley is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond. An additional male suspect is wanted in this case as well.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.