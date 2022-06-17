BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Friday that a woman has been arrested after she allegedly mad threats against staff and students at a local daycare Monday.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, 26-year-old Kayla Warren reportedly made a threat to shoot staff members and students at New Hope Preschool after being involved in an altercation with a staff member.

Detectives obtained a warant from the Jefferson County District Atorney’s office and arrested Warren on the charge of terroristic theats towards a school.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail. No other information is available at this time.