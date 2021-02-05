Wing Zone in Hoover prepared for busy Super Bowl Sunday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Super Bowl is a big deal for restaurants, especially those that deliver, and the owner of Wing Zone in Hoover is prepared for a night that may be even busier than usual.

“It’s actually our busiest day of the year,” said Faiz Karmali, who has owned the restaurant for nearly three years.

That’s the case even during a normal year. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has encouraged people to eat at home more often, the demand for delivery could be even greater.

“We’ve still seen a lot of people come in, but at the same time, we’ve had about a 30% increase in our deliveries,” Karmali said. “So I could definitely see that happening.”

There is, of course, the potential that Sunday could be hectic, with orders coming in nonstop. But Karmali believes his team will enjoy it.

“It’s definitely exciting,” he said. “It’s something that we all look forward to because we know that, hey, we’re in this. It’s going to be a long night, but, hey, it’ll be a fun night.”

Karmali said he has about 60 cases of wings for Super Bowl Sunday, or 7,000 wings total. He expects to sell all of them by Monday morning.