Hurricane Ian, now over the Atlantic is starting to make its turn to the northwest. This will continue to bring heavy rain and strong on shore wind. The winds are forcing water inland and this will increase surge potential overnight and into Friday.



The latest forecast has Ian making landfall Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane with winds near 80 mph. Rain band will extend as far north as Cape Hatteras and Charlotte North Carolina early tomorrow. The rain and strong winds move inland Friday and lift northwest Saturday. Alabama will not be impacted by Ian directly, rather we will stay breezy as winds will be wrapping around the backside coupled with a tight pressure gradient will keep us with winds between 20-25 mph through Saturday.

Your Friday forecast will feature another crisp start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine to share tomorrow. Highs by afternoon, comfortable, in the mid 70s. It will be cool for the high school games Friday night. Be prepared for

Saturday will be a great day to watch some football games, or some half time shows. From JSU where temps will be in the 70s, to Fayetteville, where temps flirt with 80 degrees near the half, and to Auburn where it will turn quite cool by the 4th quarter, everyone has a clear sky. No rain for home or away games this week.







Next week. we stay dry and temps gradually start there climb. We will be back to more seasonable afternoon highs by the end of next week.