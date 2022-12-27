Some changes are ahead, especially if you’ve been needing to thaw out a bit. Tonight remains cold, then tomorrow will be seasonable. By Thursday it gets breezy ahead of an approaching front that will usher in late week rain and it even spills into Saturday. We dry out on Jan 1, briefly, as temperatures jump to around 70°.



Tonight: This will be the last night for subfreezing temperatures for at least a week. With a clear sky tonight, radiationally cooling will be maximized, meaning any heat from the day will quickly escape into space. That will leave us with a rang of temperatures from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

Wednesday: A sunny day ahead. Temperatures will climb back to more seasonable values in the upper 50s. Wind will be light in the morning, but start picking up by afternoon. Tomorrow is really the first day I would even recommend trying to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It will be a more bearable December day.



Thursday: A few clouds may emerge ahead of the front, but it stays dry across central Alabama. Morning lows Thursday will be in the 40s with afternoon highs climbing another 5-7 degrees, and topping out in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy Thursday. Wind gusts are forecast between 20-25 mph.

Friday into Saturday: The rain arrives late Friday and will continue into Saturday. Right now, this will be a heavy rain event. The ingredients aren’t really in place for much instability, meaning our threat for any severe weather is low. We can’t rule out an isolated storm, which simply means, a few flashes of lightning and booms of thunder. Some downpours are possible making it bit of a messy end to the week and soggy start to the weekend.

Friday 4 AM

Friday 4 PM

Saturday 7 AM



Ringing in the New Year: Fortunately, most of the rain should be gone by the time the clock strikes midnight. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Plus, Sunday will be dry, sunny, and warm. A few spots will likely hit 70° Sunday afternoon.