Wind Creek casino to re-open, capacity rules enforced

(WIAT)– The Wind Creek Atmore announced today on their Facebook page that it would be re-opening on June 8, 2020.

The facility says they will re-open to the public but capacity rules will be enforced. To ensure safety for their guests, they say you can expect sanitation, disease-mitigation practices of hotels, casinos, and restaurants that meet the requirements of the CDC.

In order to guarantee your spot, they recommend making reservations starting Wednesday, June 3.

You can see the full statement and details from Wind Creek, here.

LATEST POSTS