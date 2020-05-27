Wind Creek casino to re-open, capacity rules enforced

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT)– The Wind Creek Atmore announced today on their Facebook page that it would be re-opening on June 8, 2020.

The facility says they will re-open to the public but capacity rules will be enforced. To ensure safety for their guests, they say you can expect sanitation, disease-mitigation practices of hotels, casinos, and restaurants that meet the requirements of the CDC.

In order to guarantee your spot, they recommend making reservations starting Wednesday, June 3.

You can see the full statement and details from Wind Creek, here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES