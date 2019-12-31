William and Ava most popular baby names in Alabama for 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the sixth year in a row, William and Ava were the most popular boy and girl names in Alabama in 2019.
As of Dec. 26, there were over 434 boys born in Alabama that were named William while 296 girls were named Ava, according to preliminary data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Division of Statistical Analysis.
The name “William” means “resolute protector.” Ava is variation of another name, Eve, and has its Latin root in “avis,” meaning “bird,” according to www.babycenter.com.
William and Ava have been the most popular baby names in Alabama every year since 2014. Prior to 2014, the most popular girl’s name was Emma as far back to 2010, the earliest data provided to CBS 42.
According to Nameberry, Noah and Emma were the most popular boy and girls names for the 2010s.
Here is a list of the 15 most popular boy and girls names in Alabama for 2019:
Boys
- William
- James
- John
- Elijah
- Noah
- Liam
- Mason
- Samuel
- Jackson
- Carter
- Grayson
- Michael
- Benjamin
- Jaxon
- Jacob
Girls
- Ava
- Olivia
- Emma
- Harper
- Amelia
- Elizabeth
- Charlotte
- Isabella
- Abigail
- Ella
- Mary
- Caroline
- Avery
- Skylar
- Evelyn
Click below to see a list of the most popular baby names in Alabama, from 2010 to 2019.
