Wildfires in Canada are sending smoke as far south as the Gulf of Mexico. The biggest impact in Alabama will be vibrant sunrises and sunsets. It could also aid in suppressing some early morning rain or storm development.

Thursday morning will be seasonable with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Outside of a soft haze, a result of the wildfires, it will remain fairly dry. By afternoon, the front passes to our south and with a bit of daytime heating. Showers and storms will pop up. The best window of time will be shortly after lunch through sunset.





It will be a good day for the pool, just listen out for an occasional rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A few spots may be warmer if they get a few more minutes of sunshine.

Friday will bring some welcome changes. After Thursday’s rain passes, we will have drier air drop south. Drier air means more comfortable mornings. Now, dry air also heats up efficiently, so we will also have warm afternoons, they just won’t be as muggy.

The weekend will be split. Saturday will be a great. Clear and dry with highs in the 90s. Sunday will have more storms. A more organized line of thunderstorms will roll in late Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of those could be a little potent. This could impact outdoor plans Sunday afternoon and evening.