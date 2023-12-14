BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As the weather begins to trend warmer heading into the weekend, many Alabamians are still asking one question: will we have a white Christmas?

Christmas Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains northeast of Alabama. It will be mild for December with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Christmas Day: The cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Monday and bring us plenty of rain. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers will continue Christmas night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

So, will it snow on Christmas Day in Alabama this year? The answer is…