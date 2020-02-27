Wife worries about her husband on a UA study abroad trip

Tuscaloosa, Ala., (WIAT) — Angie Smith says her husband, Richard Smith, who’s traveling abroad with 40 other graduate students as part of the University of Alabama’s Executive MBA program, could have been exposed to Coronavirus. “I’m worried, I’m a nervous wreck,” says Smith. She says it makes her angry that every University that talks about their travel are suspending or cancelling travel to China.

She says her husband and other students are expected to return to the US this weekend after traveling to South Korea and Cambodia and mentions that the trip was not optional for her husband.

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis got his hands on the email correspondence that Richard had with the director of the MBA program.

It states “Robert, the trip is a requirement for the course and is non-refundable. When we have not had someone go it has been for medical reasons or birth of a child.”

The email comes after the school sent the policies and procedures about safety.

“University officials carefully monitor federal and other guidance, including information provided by the World Health Organization, Department of State, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The University and UA System have comprehensive plans to address issues that may affect our student populations, including infectious disease. Plans address travelers and include comprehensive traveler noticiation and assistance services in the countries in which they are traveling.”​

We reached out to the Dean at UA for comment and havent received a comment. “I just want my family back together and safe, no Coronavirus,” says Smith.