BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, CBS 42 obtained the court document detailing a grand jury’s decision involving an Alabama lineman’s death investigation.

On March 18, Andrew Schwam died while working on a power line in Hayden. His family believes a Blount County sheriff’s deputy drove over a power line on a road that shot up and threw Schwam into the air, crushing his skull when he landed.

According to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey, the grand jury decided on Friday not to pursue any criminal charge involving the case.

“In a review of the events they returned a no bill which means they did not find that the deputy in this case had any criminal role in the death of Mr. Schwam,” Casey said. “It’s a tragic event and you know we are saddened by the death of Mr. Schwam and our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Andrew’s wife Porsche Schwam said she wasn’t aware of the decision until this past weekend.

“I was frankly shocked that it had escalated as quickly as it had without anyone keeping any contact with me,” Schwam said.

Schwam says she and her children have been doing their best to stay strong in the aftermath of her husband’s death. The ruling has left her with many questions unanswered but says she doesn’t plan to fight the jury’s decision, as her main focus now is caring for her children.

“That’s all I want is answers,” Schwam said. “I’m not going to ask why he had to die. It doesn’t matter, it’s not going to bring him back. But I would like to know why he died the way that he did and if it could have been prevented.”

CBS 42 reached out to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office about this ruling and did not hear back by this article’s publication.