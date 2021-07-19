Widespread flooding hits Vestavia Hills after heavy rain

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) – One of the hardest hit areas by flooding Monday was Vestavia Hills around Vestavia Bowl, an area well known for flooding when we see heavy rain.

According to city officials, Swiftwater rescue crews responded quickly to the area to rescue people from a nearby apartment complex and the Birmingham Wrestling Complex.

Communications Specialist Cinnamon McCulley said the reason why this area sees high floodwaters is that it’s at the bottom of a hill where Patton Creek ends. She said business owners are aware that when they come in that they are building in a flood plain and floodway.

Dozens were rescued by Swiftwater crews as the water came up quickly, closing parts of Highway 31 and knocking down trees.

“Unfortunately, this summer it has been very wet and with everything saturated the ground cannot absorb that much rainwater that quickly and so these areas flood every single time,” McCulley said.

Officials said the water rose and subsided quickly and that it hasn’t been this bad since 2017. There are no injuries to report at this time related to this most recent flood event.