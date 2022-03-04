BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham family wants answers after their loved one was shot and killed in February.

This week Birmingham Police detectives issued a request for the public’s help with information regarding the homicide of Anthony Jackson II.

Jackson’s mother, Lillian Jackson, is left with plenty of questions after having to bury her only child.

“Why would someone take his life when, whatever he had, all you had to do was ask him for it?” Jackson asked.

The shooting happened February 19th outside a residence on 33rd Street Ensley. Officers have not ruled out robbery as a possible motive, but the investigation continues.

“Why him? Is what I don’t understand. Every time I think about it, I can’t do nothing but cry,” Jackson said.

Anthony Jackson was 46-years-old and had been working at Carvana for the past two years. He also started his own company, ‘The Winning at Life Group.’

His family said he was passionate about music and helped aspiring artists. He was saving to move to California, but moved to Ensley.



“I wanted him to go somewhere else but he said, ‘No momma. I’m going to build that neighborhood up so I’m going to go out there,'” Jackson recalled.

Family members and friends called Jackson, ‘Amp.’

“He was giving, he was loving, he was caring,” said Latashia Boston, Jackson’s cousin.

She said even though the two were cousins, they grew up like brothers and sisters. She said he didn’t have any enemies.

“He wasn’t involved in anything that would get him caught up with something like that. Just minding his own business,” said Boston.

Boston said Jackson was the life of the party and his family isn’t the same without him. After nearly two weeks, reality is beginning to set in.

“He’s not coming back and that is painful. It hurts,” Boston said. “We watch the news. We hear the gunshots, but never in million years would we have thought it would impact our family.”

Lillian Jackson believes someone out there knows what happened to her pride and joy and she hopes that person sees the family’s pain and does the right thing.

“It’s my child this time. It may be your child the next time and you’d want people to speak up for your child,” said Jackson.

If you have any information that can help BPD, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205.254.7777. You can remain anonymous.