WHO using apps to share COVID-19 information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The World Health Organization is keeping people up to date on the latest COVID-19 information during the pandemic through the use various platforms including apps.

The WHO recently created an interactive chatbot in Rakuten Viber to help people find coronavirus details. Users can communicate with the organization to get the latest numbers, news, travel advice and more. The Viber app also features links to free games and groups that offer movie recommendations and kids’ activities. It’s a useful technical toolbox to use while staying at home. Click here to sign up.

The WHO also has a dedicated messaging service on WhatsApp that functions a lot like the interactive chatbot on Rakuten Viber. Click here to sign up.