FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (The Hill) – Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee is now tasked with overseeing the Georgia case brought against former President Trump and 18 others late Monday night in connection to the former president’s and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

McAfee was assigned to the Georgia case Monday night as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) unveiled a 98-page indictment charging Trump and 18 others on charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results. Trump alone faces 13 counts, ranging from issuing false statements and impersonating a public officer to conspiracy and racketeering.

The judge was appointed to the bench just six months ago by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after previously serving as inspector general for the state from 2021 to 2023.

“Scott McAfee is a strong addition to my administration,” Kemp said in a statement at the time of McAfee’s 2021 appointment. “His experience as a tough prosecutor equips him to search out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption, and bring those to justice who break the law.”

According to his biography, McAfee has spent the majority of his 10-year legal career in public service. Before accepting the inspector general position, he worked for eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County.

He graduated from Emory University in 2010 with a degree in political science and music after attending the school on a scholarship to play cello in the school’s symphony orchestra, according to his biography. He later received his law degree from the University of Georgia in 2013.

Outside of the courtroom, he is also a volunteer scuba instructor at the Georgia Aquarium and captain of his tennis team.