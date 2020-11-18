White neighbor tells California family they’re ‘acting like Black people’

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A California family is speaking out after a neighbor told them to “stop acting Black” in a “white neighborhood.”

Gerritt Jones said his 13-year-old son was playing outside their home Monday afternoon with their 2-year-old pit bull named Dice when a neighbor, who’s white, approached and questioned the family about the dog.

“The conversation began escalating,” Gerritt said. “She told me she was going to report my dog and call the police on me, and that’s when the racial slurs began to come out.”

The encounter was captured on the family’s home surveillance and then on their cell phones.

“You know what, you are a Black person in a white neighborhood, and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood,” said the neighbor, whom the family identified as Adana Dean.

The Jones family has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and say they never had a problem before Monday’s interaction. Several neighbors dropped by their home on Tuesday to offer support.

“Unfortunately, this is just what comes with being an African American in this country,” Gerritt Jones said.

Dean did not want to speak on camera about the incident and claims that she didn’t have a stun gun or taser on her, as the Jones’ have said, but an ultrasonic dog chaser.

Dean also said she didn’t do anything wrong and she’s not a racist.

However, the Jones’ appear to feel differently. They say they haven’t spoken to Dean since the incident or received an apology.

