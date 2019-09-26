Whistleblower: White House tried to “lock down” call details

The rising sun divides the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, the day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials sought to “lock down” records of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival, Joe Biden, according to a secret whistleblower complaint made public Thursday.

The document was released ahead of scheduled testimony from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.

Watch the testimony by clicking here, or viewing it below:

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Whistleblower hearing SPECIAL REPORT: House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence holds a full committee open hearing on the whistleblower complaint with the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire. The latest: http://bit.ly/2lOb0FT Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 26, 2019

House Democrats who are now mulling Trump’s impeachment are hoping Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.



Lawmakers have been given a redacted, declassified version of the complaint that can be made public.

The complaint is at least in part related to the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Biden. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations.

