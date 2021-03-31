Where you can find Easter egg hunts across central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Holy week is here and Easter weekend is just days away!

As the pandemic put a damper on the holiday in 2020, those in our area are eager to get back to Easter traditions and celebrations.

Easter egg hunts are just one of the many traditions that make Easter a highly anticipated holiday for children. With that being said, take a look at the Easter egg hunts happening in these cities across central Alabama.

Hoover:

Discovery United Methodist Church

5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244

April 3 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mountain Brook:

This year’s Easter Egg Hunt can be done while walking or driving through the Villages April 2-4. Enjoy the merchants’ spring windowfronts, and if you spot a golden egg, email molly@mtnbrookchamber.org for the chance to win a golden prize!

Alabaster:

Alabaster Church of God

530 1st Ave W, Alabaster, AL 35007

April 2 at 7 p.m. Holly Pond:

Governor’s Park

April 3 at 2 p.m.

Anniston:

Cornerstone Church

2885 Choccolocco Rd, Anniston, AL 36207

April 3 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Egg hunts, balloons, a petting zoo, photo op with the Easter Bunny, hayrides, and so much more

Birmingham:

Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church

5080 Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham, AL 35242

April 3 at 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bessemer: