Where to legally light fireworks in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Few things are more tied to the fourth of July holiday than fireworks.

But where can you legally light fireworks in Alabama this Independence Day?

If you live in an incorporated city or town, chances are, you will not be allowed to light fireworks in your backyard. Most municipalities have ordinances banning the use of fireworks.

However, Alabama’s counties do not generally have rules banning the use of fireworks, so anyone living in an unincorporated area are able to use approved fireworks.

Even in unincorporated areas state laws still apply. Fireworks can not be ignited within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, any enclosed building, or within 200 feet or where fireworks are stored or sold.

Call your local police department or sheriff’s office to find out specific laws or ordinances regarding your area.

Fireworks season in Alabama is limited to June 20 – July 10 and December 15 – January 2 of each year.