Where is Santa? Track Santa’s sleigh as he makes his way around the world

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Wondering where Santa is or when he will be coming down the chimney to drop off Christmas goodies? There’s a few ways to track down the man behind the sleigh.

There are a few Santa trackers across the web to assure children that Santa is making his way around the world to spread Christmas cheer this year.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has tracked Santa for 65 years now and the Norad Santa Tracker is tracking him as he makes his way around the world. It has a real time map with Santa’s exact location and how many gifts he has put under the trees already.

The Norad Santa Tracker can be found here.

Google also has a Santa Tracker on their homepage with a handful of features. There’s a map with Santa’s current location, where he is headed next, the number of gifts delivered and even a live feed from the reindeer, Mrs. Claus and the elves.

Screenshot of NORAD’s Santa Tracker website

Google’s Santa tracker can be found here.