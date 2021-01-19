When will more mass COVID-19 vaccination sites come to Jefferson County?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Park Board will vote Wednesday on using Legion Field as a vaccination site.

The 24/7 vaccination distribution center would aim to make testing sites and vaccination centers more available to those eligible to receive it.

The Jefferson County Health Department said it is not yet ready to announce when and where new mass vaccination sites will open. Their reasoning: they are unsure if enough vaccines will be made available to supply the sites.

“We don’t know because we’re waiting to get confirmation from the state health department of our next shipment of doses and how many it will be,” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer for Jefferson County, said. “We don’t want to hold any doses, we want to exhaust everything.”

The current vaccine administration phase includes healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 75 years of age. Hick said Jefferson county has roughly 43,000 people in that age group.

“You’re talking about having to vaccinate a lot of people, hopefully in a short amount of time so we can open up to more people,” he said. “So we’re looking at these locations where we can do a huge volume of people, but put it in multiple locations throughout the county so that everyone has a chance to get vaccinated.”

Jefferson County Health Department aims to have 4 vaccination sites throughout the county once more vaccines are available for administration.

The health department is also asking those eligible to pre-register for the vaccine to do so online, as opposed to calling in. The call center is currently down.