What’s the safest way to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving?

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — With Thanksgiving only days away and as families prepare their turkeys for their feasts, fire departments across the United States will inevitably receive called of house fires – many starting with an improperly and unsafely cooked bird.

CBS 42’s Landon Wexler spent Monday morning with the Fultondale Fire Department showing us how to and how NOT to fry a turkey.

Tips to safely fry a turkey:

  • Let turkey thaw, creating a less-dramatic change in temperature
  • Make sure oils are at a safe level, allowing the turkey to enter the pot without overflowing oil. Overflowing oil is what spreads a fire quickest
  • Attend to frying turkey for entirety of cooking
  • Make sure frying pot will fit oil and turkey
  • Have a fire extinguisher on-hand

How not to fry a turkey (dangers shown above)

  • Unsafe oil levels
  • Frozen turkey
  • Uneven frying surface, creating potential for the pot to tip
  • Put out grease fire with fire extinguisher – NOT water

