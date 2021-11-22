What’s the safest way to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving?

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — With Thanksgiving only days away and as families prepare their turkeys for their feasts, fire departments across the United States will inevitably receive called of house fires – many starting with an improperly and unsafely cooked bird.

CBS 42’s Landon Wexler spent Monday morning with the Fultondale Fire Department showing us how to and how NOT to fry a turkey.

Tips to safely fry a turkey:

Let turkey thaw, creating a less-dramatic change in temperature

Make sure oils are at a safe level, allowing the turkey to enter the pot without overflowing oil. Overflowing oil is what spreads a fire quickest

Attend to frying turkey for entirety of cooking

Make sure frying pot will fit oil and turkey

Have a fire extinguisher on-hand

How not to fry a turkey (dangers shown above)