BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The stage is set, and nearby roads are already closed surrounding the stadium anticipating the arrival of Garth Brooks at Protective Stadium Saturday night.

Parking will be a challenge as 60,000 people are expected to be in attendance. According to the BJCC, there are about 10,000 spots within a 10-minute walking distance.

Gates to enter the stadium open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Parking is 20 dollars in a BJCC lot or garage and they’re set to open at 7 a.m.

A shuttle will start operating to lots 3, 4, and 5 which are several blocks away from the stadium. The shuttle has a drop-off point in between the Sheraton and BJCC complex.

ADA shuttle carts will start running at 3:30 p.m.

If you’re a Field Access ticket holder, you must pick up a wristband at one of the tents along Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard in front of the stadium from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. before you go inside.

You can download the Ticketmaster app to have tickets readily available on your phone.

If you plan on taking a bag into the stadium that is larger than 5”x7”, it must be clear plastic and not exceed 12”x12”x6”. A list of prohibited bags and items can be found on here.

You can find more information about the concert and parking on Protective Stadium’s website.