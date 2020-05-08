What will graduation look like for Alabama’s high school seniors?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the coming weeks, seniors across Alabama will be graduating from high school, but with social distancing mandates, many of those ceremonies will look very different from past years.

Throughout the area, city and county school districts are taking different approaches in the hopes the governor eases restrictions so they can properly celebrate seniors. Schools have gone above and beyond to let their seniors know how proud they are of them. Graduation ceremonies this year will be unprecedented.

“Our current graduation plan offers drive-thru graduation that we will offer the week of June the 15th,” said Cindy Warner with Shelby County School District.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey told Alabama schools their graduation options right now are either drive-thru or virtual. Some schools are holding out hope that mandates will change if they wait.

“So we’ve already announced, we hope to host the graduation on June 29th at our Tiger stadium. That’s plan A. Plan B is a July date, and Plan C is an August date. It’s all going to be dependent on the governor’s order or the health department’s recommendation,” Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Autumn Jeter said.

Whether seniors experience a traditional ceremony or a drive-thru, schools say they are doing everything they can to make it a day to remember.

“I promise you, and the parents, and the students, the plan is to make this as special and meaningful as we possibly can,” said Warner.

The current safer-at-home order expires on May 15. Schools may change their graduation plans in accordance to the governor’s next mandate. Graduation updates will be posted on your school’s website.

