What traveling through Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport looks like in the COVID-age

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, it has affected the way people travel.

Nevertheless, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport has seen an increase in passengers, as much as 97% more. With that, airport officials recognized the need for increased precautions.

“We’re doing around the clock cleaning,” Communications and Marketing Manager for the Birmingham Airport Authority Candace O’Neil said. “We’re disinfecting as much as we can on all high touch surfaces areas throughout the airport. We’re in partnership with our airlines and TSA. because they’re all doing their own individualized cleaning.”

The airport has aligned itself with the current city mask ordinance, requiring those in public spaces to wear masks. But once passengers are cleared through TSA, their respective airline is responsible for guideline enforcement.

Those who arrived Monday thought their airline did a good job of that.

“They required the mask throughout the airport. Once we got on the plane,” passenger flying back home from Dallas, Blake Sargent said about his flight with his family. “Pretty much the only time you could take them off is if you were snacking or having a drink.”

Airlines have varying mask requirement policies in place but all airlines at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth require every passenger and employee to wear one throughout their flight.

Find the latest requirements from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport here.