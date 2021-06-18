What to do with Dad on a stormy Father’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 Storm Team is predicting the potential tropical cyclone in the gulf will be bringing heavy rain to Central Alabama on Saturday and Sunday. That means you may not be able to fire up the grill this Father’s Day.

But even with the stormy weather, the Birmingham area still has plenty of indoor activities to offer.

Fathers’ Day Brunch

A BBQ pork omelette with a grilled ‘love’ biscuit with Demetri’s specialty French toast.

Since firing up your family barbecue while it’s raining may be tough, Homewood’s Demitri’s BBQ will have their grill going.

Sam Nakos, owner of Demitri’s, took over the business from his late father – the original Demitri– in 2002. Nakos said their Sunday brunch will offer your dad enough meat to go around, while also offering a classic country breakfast.

“We’ll have shrimp and grits,” Nakos said. “We never did that – now we’re doing that. We have some brisket omelettes and some stuff coming off the grill like shrimp that’s coming off our smoked grill.”

Demitri’s also has an orange juicer to use for fresh-squeezed OJ mimosas.

Indoor activities on a stormy Fathers’ Day

After that delicious breakfast from Demetri’s BBQ, Autobahn Indoor Speedway will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“I think this is a really great place to come rain or shine,” Autobahn supervisor Kyle Blackerby said. “We got a roof over our heads, tracks going to stay dry no matter what. We don’t have to worry about the track drying. No matter how nasty the weather gets, we’ll keep running races until the power cuts out.”

Autobahn also offers axe throwing.

The Autobahn Indoor Speedway will be open from 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Blackerby recommends making your reservations now because they anticipate an action packed day.

You can make your reservation here.