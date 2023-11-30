BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be an FBI agent? The career may look flashy on the big screen, but real-life special agents want you to know they do a lot more than solve a crime in 30 minutes with commercial breaks.

In the FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy, participants can learn firsthand what it takes to be a federal agent. It’s a free six-to-eight-week program that gives everyday citizens an inside look into FBI duties and operations, including everything from firearms to collecting evidence, bomb tech, civil rights and crisis negotiation.

Special Agent Michael Faulkner, the team leader for FBI Birmingham’s evidence response team, offered a breakdown of how agents collect forensic evidence.

“We look at the common touch locations [for fingerprints]. Door handles, knobs, mirrors, steering wheel, things like that” Faulkner said.

The evidence response team uses electrostatic to create an impression of a shoe print that could lead to a suspect.

Another part of the academy’s curriculum is crisis negotiation and de-escalation — skills agents hope the citizens can then use in their own communities.

“We bring a real case study to them – sometimes a suicide, sometimes a hostage situation. Like here’s the information these police officers and negotiators got … how would you as [members of the] Citizens Academy assess and try to talk to this person,” said Special Agent Christopher Hendon, crisis negotiation coordinator.

And, of course, participants get a crash course in firearms.

Special Agent Trey Bradford demonstrates how to hold a GLOCK 19M, 9mm pistol.

“The FBI actually has three cardinal safety rules that all of our agents are required to memorize before they can graduate Quantico: treat all firearms as if they’re loaded, keep your finger off the trigger unless you intend to press it, never point a firearm at anyone unless you’re justified,” said Special Agent Trey Bradford, principal firearm instructor.

The firearms course takes citizens through different arrest scenarios and teaches them the proper way to hold the weapon special agents carry, a GLOCK 19M, 9-millimeter pistol.

They also get a look at the small robot that bomb tech agents use as their initial eyes and ears when dealing with a bomb threat. It can go down stairwells and even open doors, but if that doesn’t work, they send in an agent in the bomb tech suit, which weighs about 90lbs.

Bomb techs use a small robot as their initial eyes and ears when handling a bomb threat.

The bomb tech suit weighs around 90lbs.

Alums of the program agree it’s an incredible and illuminating experience, including mortgage lender Kristy Redford who graduated in November.

“I am a ‘Forensic Files’ addict, so all things forensic, the evidence response team, the evidence collection that was my favorite part. Seeing that in action, the TV shows don’t really do it justice,” Redford said.

Alum Paul Franklin is a retired former civil servant.

“We got to work a theoretical plane hijacking and figure out who the bad guys were,” Franklin said.

Father and son Raul and Alan Trujillo are also alums.

“I had never shot a gun before, and that was definitely the biggest thing,” Alan said.

Raul added the program opened his eyes about agents’ bravery.

“I have much more respect for all the people who are risking their lives every day for people like us,” Raul Trujillo said.

The FBI Citizens Academy in Alabama conducts two sessions a year, one in Birmingham and one in Huntsville.

To participate, you have to be 18 years old, live in the area, have no felony record and pass a small security test.

You can be recommended by someone who works for the FBI or an alum of the program; or you can nominate yourself by contacting the FBI Birmingham office here.