What does the real estate market look like today? Tips for 2021 homebuyers

A real estate brokerage sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Norwood, Mass. On Thursday, Nov. 19, U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, reaching record lows for the 13th time this year amid fresh signs of weakness in the pandemic-ravaged economy. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite 2020 being detrimental to so many industries, including real estate, experts are hopeful for the upcoming year and the potential the housing market has.

“This year is going to be a great year,” said Gusty Gulas, president of Gusty Gulas group.

Real estate agents, like the ones working for Gulas, are busy starting the year with those eager to take advantage of the low interest rates. Already in January, the group is looking at an increase in contracts just in January compared to 2020.

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 photo, a “sale pending” sign is posted on.a home in Westfield, Ind. Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign that the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic. On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“What we’ve seen is the interest rates are so low that people want to take advantage of that. More people, we’ve been receiving calls of people that want to invest in real estate. Maybe they’ve made some money in the stock market and now they want to diversify that,” Gulas said.

Many would say it’s obvious why industries like the housing market struggled in 2020, but getting to the root of the issue can go all the way back to the struggles that builders insured.

“What we’ve found in COVID this year with builders, some of the building materials not being in circulation the whole year. With COVID, everyone took some breaks so there was a supply and demand issue with just building materials, land development, and all these kinds of things. So things kinda slowed up this year,” Gulas said.

Not only did things slow up in the industry this year, but home prices also skyrocketed. For home buyers, this could be a disadvantage. For sellers, it could be the perfect opportunity.

Gulas encourages home buyers to get pre-approved from a lender and go through the underwriting process as soon as possible when considering buying a home.

Experts like Gulas think the real estate market will be busy keeping everyone on their toes for the first half of 2021.