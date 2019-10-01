What does Fair Pay to Play Act mean for Alabama’s collegiate athletes?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 206, the Fair Pay to Play Act, into law today, making it the first state to allow student athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA released a statement in response:

“As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process. Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.

We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.

As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide. “ NCAA statement on Gov. Newsom signing SB 206 September 30, 2019 10:44am

The Fair Pay to Play Act will make it illegal for schools to prevent collegiate athletes from being compensated for the commercial use of their name, image, or likeness. It allow allows athletes to hire agents to represent them. However, the bill has been amended to include a provision that will prevent the athletes from signing endorsement deals that could conflict with team sponsors.

UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark addressed questions about California’s SB 206 during his Monday press conference:

The new law, which is scheduled to go into effect in January of 2023, is already impacting other states and programs. “That’s going to push the NCAA to make a decision,” said Cole Cubelic, SEC Network College Football Analyst and former Auburn football player, “and are they going to take legal action? Are they going to try to drag this out in court? Are they going to try to come up with some sort of resolution to allow this and allow athletes to be able to take advantage of their name, image, and likeness?

You can hear more of Cubelic’s thoughts below:

